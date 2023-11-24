Highlights Queens Park Rangers should target Kieffer Moore in the January transfer window to strengthen their attack and address their lack of goals this season.

Queens Park Rangers will likely look at the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen their survival bid.

The Rs have found themselves in a scrap for safety once again after a poor start to the campaign, which has seen them win just two of their 16 league games this season.

That form has resulted in Gareth Ainsworth losing his job and being replaced by Marti Cifuentes.

So, January will be the first chance for Cifuentes to make some needed changes on the playing side of the team, and while he may have some ideas of his own, QPR should look at an old target.

Back in 2020, the Hoops were looking to take advantage of Wigan’s financial woes and had a bid accepted for Moore.

The deal never materialised, but this January could be a chance to finally get that deal completed.

What is Kieffer Moore’s current situation?

Moore is currently on the books of Premier League side AFC Bournemouth and has been since January 2022.

It hasn’t been a move that has worked out well for the forward, as while he did score four goals in four league appearances in the back end of the 2021/22 season, most memorable being the one that sealed promotion, he hasn’t featured a lot for the club.

Last season, he played 27 times in the Premier League, but a lot of his appearances were from the substitute bench.

However, so far in the 2023/24 season, Moore has played just five times in the league, with them appearances totalling 83 minutes of football.

The 31-year-old seems way down the pecking order at the club but is still under contract with the Cherries until the summer of 2025.

It has recently emerged, that Cardiff City are keen to re-sign their former forward in January and while that may be the case, it shouldn’t put off QPR from making a move themselves.

Why should QPR revive interest in AFC Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore?

As mentioned, the move to Bournemouth hasn’t really worked out for Moore for whatever reason, and it seems it’s only a matter of time before he leaves as he will want to play regular football, especially if Wales reach Euro 2024.

So, if that is the case, QPR should be thinking to themselves that that is a deal they should be all over, as they were back in 2020.

Moore has a very impressive record in the Championship. Over six seasons, he has played 155 games in the division, 113 of which he has started. In those games, the 31-year-old has netted 46 times and produced 11 assists.

That means that Moore has an expected goal ratio of 37.3 and an expected assist ratio of 8.2 from his time in the Championship. Furthermore, he has an expected goal rate of 0.39 per 90 minutes in the league, with him averaging a goal or an assist every 0.49 times per 90 minutes of football, as per Fbref.com.

His best season in the Championship was the 2020/21 season, and in that campaign, Moore netted 20 times in 42 appearances. He averaged a goal every 0.53 times per 90 minutes, as well as an assist every 0.03 times, so his overall goal and assist contribution was 0.55 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

Obviously, these stats were gathered from a few seasons ago, but they show what Moore can do in the Championship and what he can bring to QPR’s attack.

The Rs have scored the second-lowest number of goals in the league this season, so it is clear where the club needs to improve. They have been heavily reliant on Lyndon Dykes for a while now, and if Cifuentes is going to change the club’s luck, he needs to address this.

Moore wouldn’t necessarily be a replacement, but he would be a good option to have to take on the burden of Dykes. Furthermore, it could even be a loan deal that QPR looks to do, as they have done that before with Bournemouth, when the Hoops signed Jamal Lowe, so there is an understanding between the two clubs from a previous deal.