The appointment of Marti Cifuentes has transformed Queens Park Rangers, and they now have a great chance of staying in the Championship.

The Spaniard arrived with a good reputation as a coach in Scandinavia following his work at Sandefjord, Aalborg, and, most recently, Hammarby.

But, it was still a risky appointment for the R’s considering his lack of experience in the UK, but it is looking like an inspired decision.

Cifuentes has kept things simple since his arrival, building a system that allows influential duo Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to flourish, whilst there is a good shape to the team, and an intensity in how they break.

However, the boss will know that there’s a lot of football to be played this season, and January will be crucial if the Londoners are to avoid relegation to League One.

QPR’s January transfer plans

Pleasingly, the recent revival has shown that there is quality in the group, so they aren’t heading into the New Year looking to rip apart the squad and to start again - something they couldn’t do anyway.

Instead, it’s about adding quality over quantity, and strengthening the areas in the group that are lacking.

For many, one new centre-back would be welcome, and Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna is someone that QPR should be pushing to sign, even if it will be difficult.

Scott McKenna can improve QPR

The Scotland international is someone who has been on the R’s radar in the past, but they missed out on the defender as he went to the City Ground from Aberdeen.

As it turns out, that was a good move for McKenna, as Forest reached the Premier League, and he has got to play at the highest level.

Scott McKenna Nottingham Forest Career Season League Appearances Goals 2020/21 Championship 24 1 2021/22 Championship 48 3 2022/23 Premier League 20 0 2023/24 (so far) Premier League 5 0

Now though, it’s a different story. McKenna is frozen out at Forest, and it seems inevitable he is going to secure a move away in the New Year.

As mentioned, this is going to be a difficult deal to do, as the 27-year-old is a reliable defender, he is physically strong and can play out from the back with his left foot.

But, under Cifuentes, QPR are a much more attractive club for players, and QPR could have an advantage over their rivals as they will be able to guarantee first-team football for McKenna.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the player knows he needs to be featuring regularly if he is going to make Steve Clarke’s squad for the major tournament, and he could become an influential figure for the R’s.

One issue is his contract, which expires in the summer, so McKenna may want to wait until he is a free agent to evaluate the offers that will no doubt come his way.

But, even if that is the case, and he is reluctant to move permanently in January, a loan switch could also benefit all parties, and working with Cifuentes for six months may convince McKenna to make it a longer stay.

We know that QPR aren’t going to be splashing huge transfer fees in January, but they are competitive with wages, and that could make McKenna a realistic target.

After his fine start to life at QPR, the next step for Cifuentes is to strengthen the group in January, and McKenna would fit the bill for the upgrade they need in defence.