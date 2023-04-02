Liverpool will allow Calvin Ramsay to secure a loan exit from Anfield this summer, according to today's report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old has remained in Merseyside during his first season at the club - but has made just two competitive appearances all season so far and hasn't been able to establish himself as a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp.

Considering the Reds' poor form this term, it's understandable that Klopp wouldn't want to rely on someone like Ramsay who doesn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt, but it will still be disappointing for the teenager who would have been keen to make more of an impact.

However, he was prevented from making more of an impact by a knee injury that looks set to keep him out for the remainder of the campaign and that won't work in his favour as he potentially looks to force his way into the Reds' first team for next term.

Swansea City and Watford's previous interest

It was reported by The Sun back in January that Ramsay was wanted by the Championship duo, who were on the prowl for fresh blood on the right-hand side.

However, the Hornets were unable to get a deal over the line in the end and neither were the Swans, who endured a pretty disastrous January transfer window with Fin Stevens being recalled and a replacement not being brought in.

In terms of whether either will reignite their interest in the summer, Chris Wilder's men already have Jeremy Ngakia, Mario Gaspar and January signing Joao Ferreira available as options so it would be a surprise if they had Ramsay at the top of their shopping list.

For the Swans though, Joel Latibeadiere is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms and that could leave Russell Martin's men with a severe shortage of options on the right-hand side. Latibeaudiere is out of contract in the summer, reinforcing the importance of either getting him tied down to a new deal or finding a replacement.

With this in mind, Ramsay could potentially appear on Swansea's radar again.

Why should QPR join the race for Calvin Ramsay?

Queens Park Rangers could also find themselves short of options on the right-hand side during the summer, with Ethan Laird set to head back to Manchester United.

Osman Kakay's deal at Loftus Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2024 - but Gareth Ainsworth's side could potentially cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year - something that ought to be considered by QPR's board when deciding which positions need to be addressed.

Aaron Drewe could be a potential option but he's unlikely to start every week (if he stays beyond the end of this summer) and if that's the case, he should be given the opportunity to go out on loan, develop there and come back to the English capital as a much better player.

At 22, he needs to be playing every week and the arrival of someone like Ramsay could enable him to thrive elsewhere.

In terms of how Ramsay could benefit QPR as a whole, he recorded nine assists in all competitions for Aberdeen during the 2021/22 campaign, showcasing what he could offer going forward if he did link up with Ainsworth's men.

You feel Ainsworth would be an excellent mentor for him and with QPR usually competing at the higher end of the second tier despite their current position, the Reds may be tempted to let him thrive at Loftus Road.

It's a gamble taking a risk on a 19-year-old but with the teenager already impressing at a senior level in the Scottish Premiership previously and Kakay available as a more experienced option, this could turn out to be an excellent loan deal for all parties.

It probably won't cost QPR too much either and with the club likely to be in the second tier again next season if they aren't relegated, they won't exactly have a huge budget to play with, so this possible agreement may suit them.