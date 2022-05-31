QPR should move for this Aston Villa player if Michael Beale is appointed: Opinion

It’s been more than a month since QPR confirmed that Mark Warburton would depart the club this summer and it seems the Championship club are finally near to appointing his permanent replacement.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the R’s are close to naming Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale as Warburton’s sucessor.

Beale is well thought of but there’s an element of risk to the move as it is his first job in management.

The expectation will be for him to build on the progress made at the west London club under Warburton, who took them from a side battling near the bottom to genuine play-off contenders in just three years.

If he’s to do that, Beale will have to be smart in the transfer market this summer and try to make the most of his links in the game.

Signing players on loan from Villa would be a logical first step and Kaine Kesler is certainly one that they should be targetting.

The teenager impressed while on loan at both Swindon Town and MK Dons last season, which would make a Championship move a logical next step.

Gerrard will want to run the rule over him this summer but, should he be appointed, Beale needs to make it clear that the Loftus Road outfit are keen to have Kesler for 2022/23.

With Lee Wallace departing, Sam McCallum’s loan spell over, and Niko Hämäläinen out on loan at Botafogo, the R’s look short on wide defenders.

Osman Kakay and Moses Odubajo are the two options in the senior squad but there are questions over whether they’re up to a play-off challenge while Albert Adomah impressed on the right flank last term but is not getting any younger at 34.

Kesler’s lightning pace, defensive intelligence, and attacking threat would make him an ideal addition, while the 19-year-old will be hungry to showcase his quality in the Championship and prove to Gerrard that he is ready to be a useful asset at Villa Park.

If Villa are open to letting him leave on loan, you’d imagine the queue of EFL teams interested will not be short but with Beale at the helm, the R’s should have an advantage.