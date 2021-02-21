QPR fans should love social media exchange between January arrivals after Bournemouth win

QPR January arrivals Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen have shared a social media exchange after their 2-1 win against Bournemouth yesterday.

Johansen put the R’s ahead with his first goal for the club after 58 minutes but Shane Long pulled the Cherries level 11 minutes later.

It was Mark Warburton’s side that came away with all three points, however, as Todd Kane scored an 83rd-minute winner at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Some very shrewd business in the winter transfer window has proven a catalyst for QPR, who have now won six of their last seven and shot up the league table.

Johansen, who joined on loan from rivals Fulham, was hugely impressive in the victory yesterday and drew praise from Austin on Twitter after the game.

The 30-year-old responded to his new teammate this morning, giving R’s fans a glimpse of the strong relationship that the two are forming at the Championship club.

The summer looks set to be an interesting window for QPR, who will no doubt be hoping to secure permanent deals for those players that are impressing on loan.

For the time being, however, supporters will likely be happy just to enjoy the club’s current good form.

The Verdict

QPR fans should love this exchange between Austin and Johansen, as it shows the developing relationship between their two January signings.

Both have been hugely impressive since arriving at the west London club and are looking like excellent bits of business already.

Austin has been particularly important to the R’s upturn in form, having scored three times in seven games in his second spell at the club, and is out of contract in the summer meaning the Championship club may feel confident of landing him permanently then.