Queens Park Rangers are heading into the new Championship season with significant transfer business still needed.

The R's have been fairly quiet with incomings, but the club will hope that soon picks up as they close in on the season starting.

This transfer window gives Gareth Ainsworth his first opportunity to make sweeping changes to the team he inherited last season.

However, barring a couple of free transfers, the West London club has been too quiet for the fans' liking.

The club is now closing in on the final month of this summer’s transfer window, and with the season only a matter of days away, Ainsworth is surely going to ramp up the pressure on the club’s hierarchy.

Who should QPR look to sign this summer?

There are still a number of positions that need looking at by QPR, as they are surely going to want to strengthen their attack.

While their defence may need another addition or two, it is their midfield where they should focus at this present time.

Three midfielders left the club last month when their contracts expired, leaving the Rs light in that area of the pitch.

Therefore, the club may be very wise to go after Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

It has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that Patino is set to leave Arsenal this summer on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old had a very successful loan spell at Blackpool last season but now looks set for another move away.

Darren Witcoop has now provided a further update, stating Luton Town and Cardiff City are looking at Patino, with the Englishman keen on a permanent exit, but Premier League clubs, including Luton, are looking at a loan deal.

Chris Wheatley has also stated that Arsenal want a buy-back clause, which makes any deal harder to do.

But, with interest growing in the young midfielder, QPR should be a side that looks to capitalise on the player's desire for a permanent exit.

Why should QPR join the transfer race for Charlie Patino?

Patino looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, so it won’t be a surprise to many that he is being linked with clubs from abroad and in England.

At only 19, Patino has shown at Arsenal and in his loan spell at Blackpool how talented he is and what he is capable of.

Patino really impressed while at Bloomfield Road, playing 37 times in all competitions, scoring three goals, and registering four assists.

But, it was his all-round game that made him a favourite at the club. He excelled in the midfield area, averaging 33.6 passes per game, with 71.5% successful and 0.7 considered key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

As mentioned, Patino was a presence going forward, as he got in the act with goals and assists, but he also did his part defensively.

He averaged 1.9 tackles per game with 1.5 interceptions, and he committed a foul 1.3 times. The midfielder was also known to make clearances and blocks, with 0.7 and 0.3 per game, respectively.

Patino is an all-round type of player who can operate in a more advanced role but can also sit deep and protect his back four.

This makes him a very attractive signing this summer, and given QPR are light in midfield and there is still uncertainty around the future of Ilias Chair, adding Patino this summer ahead of a Championship team like Cardiff City would be a real boost to them staying away from trouble.

Being only 19 means he is still raw and will make mistakes, but given how well he performed for Blackpool last season, this shouldn’t stop QPR from signing the player. He fits the profile they have looked at before: young, hungry, and able to develop to become even better.