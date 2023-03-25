It’s fair to say Gareth Ainsworth hasn’t had the instant impact he would’ve wanted at QPR, with the team now battling to stay in the Championship.

Whilst it would still be a shock if the R’s did go down, they have some big games coming up, starting next week when they face bottom side Wigan.

Moving forward, these first few weeks back with the Londoners will have shown Ainsworth just how tough a job he has walked into, and he will need time to get things right - and, crucially, to bring in his own players.

You can be sure that the new boss is already counting down the days until the summer window opens, and even though he won’t be backed with a massive budget, Ainsworth has shown over the years that he is capable when it comes to wheeling and dealing. As well as that, he has an eye for a bargain, and will use whatever resources he has to maximum effect.

And, here we look at TWO players who should be on QPR’s radar ahead of the summer window…

Craig Cathcart

The R’s defending in recent weeks has been abysmal, with the 6-1 defeat at Blackpool a humiliating night for the club. So, it’s clear that they need reinforcements at the back, and more experience will be welcome.

Therefore, Cathcart would be a good fit. He’s not the sort of signing that will excite the fans, but the Watford man will do what Ainsworth wants from a centre-back. He will win dues, head the ball, kick it, and he is an organiser at the back as well.

It’s hard to imagine results like the embarrassing collapse at Bloomfield Road would happen if the 34-year-old was leading at the back. If Ainsworth persists with a back three, Cathcart’s lack of pace in the middle shouldn’t be exposed as much, and he could become the voice they need.

Kevin Nisbet

As you would expect for a side struggling towards the bottom, QPR are also struggling for goals, with no player in the squad having scored more than six this season, which is simply not good enough.

So, a new attacker is going to be a priority, and Hibs forward Nisbet would be a smart addition. The Scotsman nearly secured a January move to Millwall, but it fell through late on, and there are concerns about his injury record, which are valid.

However, when he does play, Nisbet is a quality footballer, who could thrive alongside a physical presence like Lyndon Dykes. He is capable of finding space, has good technique and eight goals in ten games this season proves he is a good finisher.

It was thought he would move to Millwall for around £1m, and, at that price, it’s a risk worth taking for Ainsworth and QPR.