QPR should consider hijacking potential Millwall, Stoke City deal: Opinion

QPR fell just short of the play-offs in 2021/22 due to a late-season slump that has ultimately cost Mark Warburton his job.

Improvements will need to be made to the squad to ensure they can challenge again next term under whoever is named as Warburton’s replacement.

The forward line looks like an area that needs work as no R’s player reached double figures in terms of goals this season – with Lyndon Dykes (nine goals), Andre Gray (nine), and Charlie Austin (seven) scoring 25 between them.

Austin’s contract is set to expire this summer and it looks unlikely that fresh terms will be offered while Gray is set to return to parent club Watford at the end of his loan deal.

That will leave Dykes as the only out-and-out striker in the squad, highlighting that the new manager will need to strengthen in the summer.

One player that should be on the R’s radar is Benik Afobe, who has scored 13 goals and provided three assists while on loan at Millwall from Stoke City.

He would provide the pace in behind and penalty area finishing that would complement Dykes’ physicality and offer something different to the other attacking players in the squad.

Afobe has one year left on his current deal at the Bet365 Stadium but appears out of favour under Michael O’Neill and you’d imagine the Potters will be keen to get his salary (around £16,731-a-week as per Capology) off their wage bill.

Gary Rowett has suggested the Lions are interested to re-sign the 29-year-old in the summer but has admitted that it could be difficult if they face competition.

The player himself has told News At Den that Millwall is an option but that he has to think about whether he wants to pursue a move elsewhere or even stay at Stoke.

The R’s should be making it clear that they are an option for Afobe and a move to hijack any potential deal for him in the summer would be smart.

Given his contract situation, you’d imagine Stoke are likely to accept a cut-price fee for him and the west London club should look to benefit.