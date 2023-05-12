It was a very disappointing Championship season for QPR, as the London side only just confirmed their safety in the division.

The Hoops started the season off really well under manager Mick Beale, but his departure saw the club’s form tale off, and they went from play-off hopefuls to relegation fodder.

The arrival of Neil Critchley didn’t do much to change the fortunes at the club, so the club turned to ex-player Gareth Ainsworth.

While it was smooth sailing for the QPR boss, he did manage to achieve the short-term objective of staying in the Championship. Now the club and its supporters can expect big improvements for next season, and the hard work will start this summer.

Potential QPR departures

This could be a very important summer for QPR, as the club will want to right the wrongs of last season.

This upcoming summer transfer window provides Ainsworth with the first opportunity to improve his Rangers squad. As the Rs boss is likely going to want to bring players through the door who fit his style of football that we all saw at Wycombe Wanderers.

Therefore, while arrivals are expected, there are likely to be departures at the club as well. One being attacking midfielder Ilias Chair, who could have played his last game for the club.

Chair has been a standout figure in attacking terms for the Rs this season, scoring five goals, and registering nine assists in 40 appearances. The Moroccan has been a fan favourite at the club for a while now and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Premier League side Aston Villa having a previous interest in the player before.

While another player at QPR who could potentially be on the way out is Chris Willock, the midfielder is coming to the end of his contract at the club, but it has been reported that the Rs are ready to take up the one-year option in the player’s deal.

It was reported by the Daily Record last month that Scottish Premiership side Rangers were lining up a swoop for the winger, with Willock open to the idea of working with Beale again.

Willock’s departure is still possible even with the trigger in his contract, as it would mean QPR could just ask for a fee for the winger.

So, with these departures a possibility this summer, it means QPR will be on the lookout for possible replacements, and one player they should look at is Stoke City’s Nick Powell.

Why Nick Powell would be a good signing for QPR

Powell is set to leave the Potters this summer once his contract expires, meaning he would be a free agent.

The 29-year-old has still got lots to offer in the Championship and could add some real creativity and goal-scoring threat from midfield.

It is believed that Powell is on a lucrative deal at Stoke, so it is likely that he will have to take a wage cut if he is to agree a move this summer, but that is something the former Manchester United midfielder will be aware of.

Powell is likely to be still aiming to play in the Championship next season, and with possible departures in that advanced midfield role, Powell could be a perfect addition for QPR.

The midfielder has suffered injury problems in recent seasons, but with careful management, he is still someone who can offer a lot going forward. Powell may not have made many appearances at Stoke, but he still managed a decent scoring return, netting 28 goals and recording 10 assists in 118 competitive appearances.

It is unclear what may be available to Ainsworth this summer in terms of transfer kitty, so a move for Powell, who is a free agent, could be a real coup this summer. The 29-year-old is a player who can put himself about in midfield and in the attack third and has an eye for goal; you could say he is a perfect Gareth Ainsworth player.