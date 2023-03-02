QPR should capitalise on Mick Beale, Rangers transfer need to fuel Gareth Ainsworth rebuild: Opinion

Helping out Mick Beale and Rangers isn’t likely to be a high priority for QPR but that doesn’t mean they should rule out doing business with the Ibrox outfit – particularly if they feel it can benefit them.

That could well be the case this summer, which is shaping up to be a massive one for the Championship club and new head coach Gareth Ainsworth. The W12 favourite has replaced Neil Critchley at Loftus Road and is tasked with turning things around.

His first aim will be steering them clear of relegation and then attention will turn to making changes to his squad in the upcoming transfer window. The makeup of the R’s technically-gifted squad doesn’t seem to fit Ainsworth’s preferred style at Wycombe Wanderers, where he favoured pragmatism and direct, physical football.

With four loan players and five others coming toward the end of their contracts, we could see a squad overhaul in the summer and, though he has had success on shoestring budgets in the past, the new head coach would benefit from having some money to spend.

Capitalising on Beale and Rangers’ search for a new goalkeeper by selling Seny Dieng to the Ibrox outfit could help to fuel Ainsworth’s rebuild.

A number of EFL shot-stoppers have been linked with a move to the Scottish club as they prepare for life with 41-year-old Allan McGregor, who is expected to leave when his contract is up this summer.

Norwich City’s Angus Gunn is said to be one of those while £3.5 million-rated Preston North End keeper Freddie Woodman is the latest reported target but Beale could be tempted by a reunion with Dieng.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

The Senegal international was a mainstay in the R’s starting XI during his tenure and was central to the play-off push they built in the first part of the 2022/23 campaign.

Just like a number of other players at Loftus Road, his form has suffered since and he’s looked jittery in recent performances, which hasn’t helped out a defence that are seriously lacking in confidence.

But Beale will know that when he’s at his best, Dieng can be a match-winner and a reunion at Ibrox could help provide Rangers with a successor for MacGregor.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a Premier League move in the past and with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the upcoming window likely represents the west London club’s last chance to get properly compensated for his departure.

We don’t yet know whether Rangers are interested in Dieng but if they are, capitalising by cashing in when the upcoming window opens to help fuel Ainsworth’s rebuild could be a wise move.