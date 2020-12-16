‘QPR,’ ‘Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for goals’ – The next steps for Glenn Murray after Watford news: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton have reportedly given Glenn Murray the chance to terminate his loan spell at Watford, meaning he may be available in January.

The experienced striker has not made much of an impact for the Hornets and, according to Football Insider, both clubs have agreed in principle for the loan to be terminated next month.

That will likely mean that he is available in January but who should be looking to sign him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Jacob Potter

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of teams register their interest in signing Murray.

Swansea City could certainly benefit from adding a striker of his quality to their squad, as they look to bolster their attacking options this season.

But I do also feel as though someone like Reading and Cardiff City should be looking at him, with both of them being hit with frustrating injury blows in recent days.

Kieffer Moore picked up an injury against Swansea, whilst Lucas Joao is set to be out of action for 3-4 weeks, and both clubs will need to find a striker in the short-term.

Murray of course has previously played for Reading briefly in a loan spell and really impressed me in his time with the Berkshire-based side.

He’d be a shrewd signing for any club in the Championship in my eyes, and could certainly have a part to play for a club challenging for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Murray is certainly approaching the latter stages of his career, and his recent goal-record suggests that his best days are behind him, I genuinely think that he could still do a job at this level.

Personally, I feel like he would suit the way Tony Pulis likes to play. Couple that in with the fact that Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for goals and have already lost Jack Marriott to injury, I believe that Murray would be a good addition for the Owls.

However, given the fact that he appears to have played his last game for Brighton, meaning he’ll be available in January, I expect a number of Championship clubs to be interested in Murray’s signature.

Sam Rourke

I imagine there will be a plethora of Championship sides keeping tabs on Murray’s situation in the new year, as we know how clinical he can be in the second tier.

For me, there are two sides in particular that could really do with an outlet up-front like Murray.

Swansea City could do with an out-and-out number nine as at present they don’t have one as such, with the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe not exactly defined as out-and-out strikers.

The Swans often create a lot of chances with their array of creative options and having someone like Murray as that focal point, that player that can finish off these chances created, could be a real masterstroke.

QPR could also do with adding to their attacking options too in my opinion, whilst I don’t doubt Lyndon Dykes’ ability, someone like Murray could provide ample competition alongside Macauley Bonne.

The R’s are struggling to score goals on a consistent basis, and bringing in someone like Murray who is renowned for scoring goals at this level could be an ideal stop-gap for the second half of the season.