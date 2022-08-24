QPR, Sheffield United, Swansea, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers all handed potential boost in chase for Aston Villa midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam will be given the green light to head out on loan from the Midlands club to a Championship side should Steven Gerrard land a new midfielder before the transfer deadline, BirminghamLive have reported.

And that could be a big boost to several second tier clubs, who earlier in the summer were all touted as potential destinations by the same publication as temporary homes for the teenager.

Sheffield United, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea, Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers, managed by ex-Villa assistant Michael Beale now, were all on that very list, although Stoke have already made five loan signings which is the maximum allowed in a matchday squad.

Encouragement is now being given for Iroegbunam to go and get regular football should Gerrard find himself a new midfielder, with Villa wanting three new signings before the September 1 deadline.

The 19-year-old was signed from West Brom last summer after winning their academy’s Player of the Year award, and after impressive performances for the under-23’s, Iroegbunam was handed a senior debut for Villa in the Premier League in February against Brighton before going on to make two more appearances before the end of the season.

The Verdict

Iroegbunam clearly impressed Steven Gerrard to be included in so many matchday squads last season, but the signing of Boubacar Kamara has only strengthened the competition at Villa Park.

And for a teenager of his talent, it is probably best for all parties if Gerrard sanctions a loan move for the youngster so he can develop even quicker, and that will happen if he’s playing regularly in a league like the Championship.

A few of the clubs that were linked to him last month have already secured a number of loan players, which would probably rule out Stoke and Sheffield United.

But the likes of Bristol City, Swansea and QPR could all be feasible destinations for the powerful engine room operator, but of course it will only happen if a signing is made at Villa in that position.