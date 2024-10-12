There were a whole mountain of clubs linked with a move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer, with Sheffield United eventually winning the race for his services for the season ahead.

Since making the loan move from Crystal Palace, the young forward has proven what he can do at EFL level once again, with his two-goal display against Luton Town last time out underlining his unbelievable talent for the level.

Among the clubs reportedly interested in the 22-year-old during the off-season was Queens Park Rangers, who were said to be willing to meet the requirements from the Eagles to land the star, according to Alan Nixon.

While the R’s have had to endure a shot-shy start to the season, Rak-Sakyi has flourished just like we all knew he would at Bramall Lane, and that has to be tough to take for those at Loftus Road.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shines after Sheffield United move

It wasn’t just the Steel City outfit and the Hoops that were interested in the winger this summer, with Leeds United, Hull City, Anderlecht and Lyon all seemingly keen on the highly-admired youngster.

So Chris Wilder would have been delighted when he got his hands on the forward, who has continued to rip up EFL defences, just as he did on loan with Charlton Athletic in the 22/23 campaign, where he contributed towards 23 goals for the Addicks during their League One campaign.

After having the previous campaign around the Palace first-team - although that year was blighted by injury - Rak-Sakyi has been back to his best in the second tier, with a number of slaloming runs and mazy dribbles that have become synonymous with his game.

His undoubted ability was on full display last time out, with his match-winning brace in front of his home fans properly announcing his arrival in Yorkshire, with the Hatters given the run around for the hour he was on the pitch.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sheffield United stats (FBRef) (Championship appearances only) Appearances 8 Starts 5 Goals 2 Goal contribution/90 0.48 Shots/90 2.90 (Figures correct as of October 9th, 2024)

As he continues to get his match-sharpness back, there is every chance that the Palace loanee will only improve as the season goes on, which is something that will strike fear into the opposition, while the likes of QPR can only watch on and wonder what might have been.

Queens Park Rangers are lacking Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s quality in the final third

As good as his firefighting job was last season with Rangers, Marti Cifuentes has so far failed to get the same results with his side in the current campaign, with QPR mustering just one win from their nine matches this season.

Only four sides have scored less than the nine goals that the West London outfit have plundered this season, with creativity in the final third proving to be a cause for concern for everyone at Loftus Road at this moment in time.

With no win in front of their own fans so far this season, and heading into the international break off the back of three straight defeats, these are worrying times for everyone of a Rangers persuasion, with their single goal in those last three outings coming from the penalty spot.

Only Paul Smyth (5.47) comes close for progressive carries per 90 compared to Rak-Sakyi (5.61), although the former Leyton Orient man has only started three matches this season, while Karamoko Dembele (5.22) is the only R's player who can boast more shot-creating actions per game than his Sheffield United counterpart (4.88).

The fact that Rak-Sakyi can do the job of both players combined proves just how QPR could do with a player of his ability at this moment in time, and the fact they were reportedly so keen to get a deal over the line makes his performances in Yorkshire even harder to take.