QPR set to wrap up deal for Premier League midfielder

Queens Park Rangers are closing in on securing a permanent deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos back to the club with a three-year deal nearing competition, according to TalkSPORT.

Amos spent last season out on loan with QPR in the Championship and he managed to establish himself as one of the R’s most influential performers at the heart of their midfield, with the 23-year-old making 35 appearances across all competitions – and proving himself to be over the serious knee injury he suffered back in 2018.

Mark Warburton has been keen to make a permanent move for the midfielder during the transfer window, with Amos the sort of player who really suits the way that QPR are trying to play under the former Brentford manager – and he is also of the right sort of age to be developed further over the coming years.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-QPR players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 24 Josh Scowen? Yes No

It is thought that with Amos entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham he has made the decision that his future lies away from the Premier League side, and that his permanent switch to QPR is likely be completed within the next few days.

The verdict

This would be an excellent piece of business for QPR and would represent a really solid start to their transfer window, with Amos clearly a player who is really well suited to operating in the heart of the R’s midfield under Warburton as he demonstrated with a fine season last term.

The 23-year-old has proven himself to be very much capable of offering both a solid and reliable defensive presence in midfield, as well as having the ability to get on the ball and retain possession for the R’s – and those are qualities which would have been very challenging to replace.

If he does complete a permanent switch on a three-year deal it could look like a bargain if he continues to grow over the next season or so, with the midfielder’s value only likely to increase over the next few years as he beings to really enter his peak.