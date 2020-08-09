QPR set to win the race for 23-y/o midfielder

Queens Park Rangers are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the permanent signing of Luke Amos.

The 23-year-old spent the last season on loan at the R’s and relished the opportunity under Mark Warburton as he struck up a fine relationship with the manager made 34 appearances for QPR.

Amos helped the side finish the season strongly and despite an inconsistent campaign, QPR will have been pleased to have ended the season in 13th position, away from any threat of relegation.

The youngster has been linked with Middlesbrough as well, although it looks as though the R’s and Tottenham are set to agree a nominal fee for the player, who is out of contract at Spurs next summer.

With Ebere Eze being rumoured to be on his way out, this could be a piece of business that helps the R’s bolster their midfield options for the coming season.

The Verdict

QPR have had a very inconsistent campaign but one of the shining lights throughout the season was youngster Amos who would always give 110% throughout his appearances.

His enthusiastic displays earned him more starts as the season went on, and it appears as though the R’s are set to have him at the club for the long-term, something that will please Warburton enormously.

QPR need to find a way of breaking the mid-table mould, and if they can do that then there’s no reason why these young stars at the club can’t make them the surprise package for the new campaign.