QPR set to strike transfer agreement with Norwich City

QPR are set to complete the season-long loan signing of Norwich City defender Sam McCallum, according to Football Insider.

McCallum looks set for a third successive out on loan, having spent the last two years on loan at Coventry City.

The Jamie Vardy V9 Academy prospect joined Coventry from Herne Bay in 2018, before signing for Norwich in January 2020.

McCallum returned to Coventry to help the Sky Blues win promotion from League One in 2019/20, before spending last season on loan in the Championship.

How well do you know QPR’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Michael Gove? 51 53 55 57

McCallum made 41 appearances in the Championship last season, but as Norwich prepare to embark on life back in the Premier League, the left-back looks set for another loan move away.

According to Football Insider, QPR have reached an agreement with Norwich to take McCallum on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Mark Warburton’s side finished ninth in the Championship last season, and will be looking to kick on and mount a play-off push this season.

The Verdict

This would be a good signing for QPR I think.

McCallum has really impressed me in recent seasons and he has thrived as a wing-back in a back five, so he would suit QPR to a tee.

Warburton is known for getting the best out of young players, and from a Norwich perspective, it’s a good move for their young defender.

Another full season of Championship football should stand him in good stead, as he looks to eventually feature for the Canaries in the top-flight.