QPR set to step up their pursuit for new manager with approach for 49-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are set to step up their pursuit for a new manager by making an approach for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Ainsworth is the leader contender for the vacancy at Loftus Road.

QPR are currently on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Neil Critchley yesterday.

The R’s only managed to secure one victory in the 12 games that Critchley oversaw as the 44-year-old failed to make a positive impression after being drafted in as a replacement for Mick Beale.

A report from the Daily Mail last night suggested that Ainsworth was an early frontrunner for the QPR job.

As per the Evening Standard, former Southampton and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is also believed to be under consideration for this role.

Since being appointed as Wycombe boss in 2012, Ainsworth has gone on to achieve a great deal of success at Adams Park.

With the 49-year-old at the helm, the Chairboys have achieved two promotions and are currently enjoying a fruitful campaign in the third-tier.

Wycombe are only three points adrift of the play-off places in League One and are set to take on Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

QPR meanwhile are languishing in 17th place in the Championship and have not won a game at this level since the turn of the year.

The Verdict

When you consider that Ainsworth featured for QPR during his playing career, he may be tempted to return to Loftus Road as a manager.

Held in high regard for the job that he has done for Wycombe, it would not be at all surprising if Ainsworth goes on to excel at QPR if he makes this particular switch.

Regardless of who they opt to appoint as their new boss, it is important that the R’s give Critchley’s successor time to succeed.

Having previously worked in this division with Wycombe, Ainsworth knows exactly what it takes for a team to remain competitive at this level and thus it could turn out to be a wise move by QPR’s hierarchy to hand over the reins to him.

