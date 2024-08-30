Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby is set to become Queens Park Rangers' latest recruit, as a temporary deal is lined up for the defender.

The 22-year-old right-back is set to join QPR on a loan deal, according to the Daily Mail, and he will help them fill in a weak position in their backline.

Marti Cifuentes has been using Jimmy Dunne on the right side of his defence in recent games, and Ashby - a player with Championship experience - will likely slot straight into that position.

It had been reported by Alan Nixon that both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City were also keen on taking him, but QPR look like they are going to win the race for the Mapgies' youngster.

