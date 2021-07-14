QPR set to sanction 24-year-old’s departure

QPR are willing to listen to offers for the signing of left-back Niko Hamalainen this summer, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Hamalainen joined QPR back in 2014, and has since gone on to make 29 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, it now appears that the 24-year-old could be on the move this summer, following recent transfer business completed by the Championship club.

According to this latest update, Hamalainen is not in Warburton’s plans for next season, and is unlikely to feature for the club, due to the loan signing of Sam McCallum from Norwich.

As a result, it is now thought that QPR would be open to offers for the full-back in what remains of the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that a move would likely see Hamalainen move away from England, with clubs in Scotland and the USA, where he has previously spent time on loan with Kilmarnock and Los Angeles FC respectively, are thought to have been made aware of the Finland international’s availability.

What was the score the last time QPR played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 There are 25 teams in this quiz can you remember the scores the last time QPR faced them? QPR 2-0 MK Dons QPR 3-1 MK Dons QPR 0-1 MK Dons QPR 1-2 MK Dons

Hamalainen only signed a four-year contract extension at QPR last season, meaning his future at the club remains secure until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a sensible decision for QPR to make over Hamalainen’s future.

The arrival of McCallum on loan means it is hard to see the 24-year-old establishing himself as a regular feature in Mark Warburton’s side, something he has rather struggled to do in recent years anyway.

As a result, you feel it could make sense to let him go give this summer, and hand him the opportunity to get the first-team football he should be getting at his age, with another club.

Indeed, Hamalainen’s contract situation also means that QPR ought to be able to negotiate a decent fee for him, which they could then reinvest into their squad in what remains of the current transfer window.