QPR set to rival Watford and Swansea City for prolific hitman, current club open to January deal

Queens Park Rangers are set to enter the race for Crawley Town’s Max Watters, according to Football Insider.

The League Two striker has made an excellent start to the new season after scoring an astonishing 16 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

As a result the 21-year-old hitman is attracting significant interest from higher up the EFL pyramid.

As well at the Hoops, Watters is said to be being monitored by Swansea City, Peterborough United and MK Dons, while Watford have also been linked with a move for the starlet.

Wherever he ends up it seems that Watters is set for a prolific career in the game.

Described by Erdem Konyar, Crawley’s technical director as someone who has ‘done the business’, it’s thought that Crawley would be willing to consider selling the player providing their asking price is met in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Max Watters is certainly a player who is going to be in-demand next month.

After such an impressive start to the campaign with Crawley Town he’s already showing that he’s a cut above the rest in League Two and that’s why he’s attracting such substantial interest.

QPR would be a great platform him to make the step up to the Championship and that’s why Mark Warburton will be determined to get his man.