QPR set to miss out on 25-year-old as Championship rivals close in on transfer agreement

Championship side Cardiff City are set to sign free agent Sheyi Ojo after being released on the expiration of his contract at Liverpool this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Bluebirds have already been extremely busy this summer, already recruiting 10 players, though many of these additions have been in defensive positions with Steve Morison yet to address his forward department.

That area is in need of major surgery before the current window shuts, though he is set to address his lack of firepower in the final third via a different route with attacking midfielder Ojo arriving.

According to this same update from the Daily Mail, Queens Park Rangers were also looking to recruit him in Michael Beale’s quest to strengthen his new side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

25-year-old Ojo spent last term at Cardiff and QPR’s league rivals Millwall, who saw him record just two assists last term and fail to get on the scoresheet during what was a frustrating spell for him in the English capital.

That hasn’t deterred other sides from trying to secure his services though, with the Bluebirds seeing him thrive in the Welsh capital during the 2020/21 season and with this, have decided to launch a fresh approach for his services.

Their gain is Beale’s side’s loss, with the west London side failing to get an agreement over the line ahead of the Welsh club. The player has already undergone a medical and is now poised to sign a three-year deal.

The Verdict:

Considering how successful he previously was at the Cardiff City Stadium and the fact he’s available on a free transfer, he’s certainly a player that’s worth taking a punt on.

To beat previous promotion challengers QPR is impressive, though you can see why he would make the move to Cardiff over Beale’s men with the latter already having the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts as advanced midfield options.

Ojo can play out wide and that could have boosted his chances of being regularly involved at Loftus Road – but Willock can also operate on the wing and with this – he may get more first-team chances in Wales.

Already recruiting Romaine Sawyers who can play in an advanced midfield role, Ojo is another good addition to have going forward and they now need to focus on bringing a few strikers in.

With Derby County closing in on James Collins, they will need at least two or three strikers to come in and provide the attacking firepower needed to record a much-improved finish from last term.