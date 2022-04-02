QPR set to make major decision regarding key figure

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is set to be sacked by the Hoops following a 2-0 loss to Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.

Warburton has overseen a collapse in form at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the R’s picking up just seven points in their last 10 league matches.

Their latest defeat to the Cottagers has left them in ninth position in the Championship with seven games to play, although they are three points behind Blackburn Rovers in sixth place with a game in-hand.

With the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough having more matches to play than QPR though, the hierarchy at the club are set to pull the trigger on letting Warburton go.

The 59-year-old was appointed as their manager in May 2019, replacing Steve McClaren in the dugout and in his two full seasons in charge he has guided the R’s to finishes of 13th and ninth in the second tier.

The Verdict

With seven matches of the 2021-22 season left to contest, the QPR board clearly feel that enough is enough for Warburton and that he’s had enough chances to turn the form around.

There have been some disappointing losses recently including to the likes of Barnsley and Cardiff and with every dropped point they face slipping away from the top six.

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough are the clubs with the momentum right now and the board clearly feel that the only way to try and salvage the season is by changing the individual in the dugout.

And it will be interesting to see who that is, with a certain Neil Warnock – who guided the club to promotion in 2011 – currently not in a job…