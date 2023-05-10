Queens Park Rangers are expected to take up the one-year option in Chris Willock's deal at Loftus Road, according to West London Sport.

Willock's current contract is set to expire next month.

However, due to a clause included in this deal, the R's will be able to automatically extend his stay for another 12 months.

The 25-year-old is one of a host of players who are out-of-contract this summer.

Leon Balogun, Luke Amos, Charlie Kelman, Conor Masterson, Chris Martin, Jordan Archer and Olamide Shodipo's deals all reach a crescendo in June.

Kelman, who spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Leyton Orient, also has a one-year option included as part of his contract.

How did Chris Willock fare for QPR in the 2022/23 season?

Willock experienced a frustrating season with the R's as he missed a chunk of action due to injury.

When the winger was fit enough to feature, he only managed to show glimpses of his undoubted ability.

In the 28 league games that he participated in, Willock scored six goals for QPR and also chipped in with two assists as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.66.

Willock will get the opportunity to feature in the Championship once again later this year as the R's managed to clinch survival under the guidance of head coach Gareth Ainsworth.

Could Chris Willock still depart QPR this summer?

While QPR will be keen to retain his services, there is still a possibility that Willock could leave QPR even if his contract is indeed extended for another year.

A report from the Daily Record last month revealed that Rangers were lining up a summer swoop for the winger.

It is understood that Willock would be open to the possibility of linking up with his former boss Mick Beale at Ibrox.

By triggering the clause in Willock's contract, QPR will put themselves in a position to secure a reasonable fee.

However, Willock's value has almost certainly dropped when you compare his performances from the 2022/23 campaign to the 2021/22 season.

While the winger was only involved in eight league goals in the most recent term, he was a stand-out performer in the season that preceded it as he provided 18 direct goal contributions in 35 appearances at this level and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.15.

If Rangers step up their pursuit of Willock by submitting an offer, it will be intriguing to see how QPR will respond to this approach.