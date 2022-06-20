QPR set to make decision over future of influential player

QPR look set to clear up the future of Albert Adomah this week according to Les Ferdinand via West London Sport.

The Championship side are under new leadership, with Michael Beale and Ferdinand now working together to try and get the Hoops back towards the promotion places and potentially back into the Premier League too.

With a new man at the helm, it means he will want to stamp his own mark on the team this summer – and that will involve sorting out players who are currently at the club and whether he wants to keep them or not.

One player whose future is up in the air is Albert Adomah. The 34-year-old was a frequent player for the club during the last campaign, with 33 league outings for the winger resulting in two goals and three assists.

He managed plenty more starts last year too compared to the campaign before, with Adomah starting just seven times when he joined the Hoops but managing 22 starts during the last season.

Despite being used often though, he is set to see his deal run out with the club at the end of the month – and QPR now need to either tie him down to a new contract or let him leave on a free transfer.

Now, Les Ferdinand has revealed that there will be a decision made over future and it will all be sorted out before the start of pre-season training – which is set to take place on Wednesday.

That means that QPR supporters will soon find out whether they’ll have the 34-year-old going into the next campaign or whether they will have to try and find a replacement winger.

The Verdict

QPR boss Michael Beale looks like he could have a busy few days ahead of him when it comes to Adomah and whether he wants to keep the winger or not.

He’ll want to have the basis of a squad that he likes heading into the pre-season, so that he knows what he is working with going into the new season and what kind of signings they might need. That means they will need to sort out whether they will have the 34-year-old or not.

It would be surprising if they let him leave, especially considering how frequently he was used last year and the amount of goals and assists he can still provide. He could even be a useful option even if it is just in rotation rather than as a regular first-team starter at the club.

Beale though might not be as big a fan of the winger as former boss Mark Warburton was – and the club’s supporters will seemingly find out this week what will happen with the player.