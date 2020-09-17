QPR set to make decision on player’s short-term future at the club

QPR are looking to loan out Odi Alfa before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion according to West London Sport.

It is believed that Hoops boss Mark Warburton is keen to send some of the club’s younger players out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, to further their experience in senior football.

Alfa has previously been out on loan with the likes of Billericay Town and Maidenhead United, and it looks as though he’s set for another temporary move in the near future.

The report from West London Sport also claims that QPR are undecided over whether they should send Faysal Bettache out on loan for the season, or keep him in and around the first-team squad.

Bettache has made four appearances for the QPR first-team, and will surely be hoping to have his short-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities, having caught the eye with some impressive showings during pre-season for Mark Warburton’s side.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the second-tier this term.

They beat Nottingham Forest in their first match of the new season, and will be eager to build on a hugely impressive performance.

The Hoops take on Coventry City in their first away match of the 2020/21 season on Friday, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Mark Warburton’s men.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision.

Alfa isn’t going to be getting the regular minutes he needs to further his development in senior football with QPR this season, as they simply have better options available to them at the moment.

Therefore, it’s important that they send players like him out on loan, otherwise they’re not going to reach their potential if they don’t have experience in the senior game.

I’m expecting to see a number of QPR youngsters head out on loan before the summer transfer window closes.