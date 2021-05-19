QPR set to make decision on 23-year-old’s future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR are set to release Paul Smyth when his contract reaches a conclusion in the coming weeks, according to a report from West London Sport.

Smyth has been with the club since 2017, having signed from Northern Irish side Linfield, after catching the eye with some impressive showings for them.

He got off to the ideal start to life with QPR as well, with Smyth scoring the winner on his debut against Cardiff City in January 2018.

But he has since found regular game time hard to come by with the London-based side, with the Belfast-born forward not making a single appearance in all competitions last season for the Hoops.

It’s been a similar story this term as well, with Smyth making just four appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

He has often been behind both Lyndon Dykes and West Brom loanee Charlie Austin in the pecking order, which is understandable with the pair putting in some strong performances in the Championship in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

QPR finished this year’s campaign sat ninth in the second-tier standings, and the club’s supporters will fancy their chances of pushing for a top-six finish in the 2021/22 season.

It seems as though they’ll be doing that without Smyth though, who will depart when his contract with the club expires this summer. He had spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with League One side Accrington Stanley, where he made 21 appearances for them.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision for all parties involved.

Smyth hasn’t featured anywhere enough this season, having been behind the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin in the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR will be wanting to use his wages on other areas of their squad, as they look to strengthen ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, where they could potentially be challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship.

We’ve seen glimpses of Smyth’s quality in recent seasons, but you can understand QPR’s decision to release him ahead of the new season, as he wouldn’t be getting the regular minutes in future years with the Hoops.