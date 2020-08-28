QPR set to hold talks with pair amid West Ham, West Brom transfer speculation

QPR are set to hold talks with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning next week, with the club looking to resolve the pair’s futures as quickly as possible.

Both Osayi-Samuel and Manning are out of contract at the end of next season, and the duo have attracted plenty of high-profile interest since the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Osayi-Samuel, who scored five goals and added nine assists in 37 Championship appearances last term, has been heavily linked with a move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The winger is believed to have had a medical ahead of a £4.75m move to Belgium, as per the Daily Mail, but that has since gone quiet and a move is yet to materialise.

West Brom are believed to have had an interest in Osayi-Samuel, whose future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium remains up in the air.

Manning, meanwhile, is a reported target for West Ham United, after the left-back scored four goals and registered seven assists in the Championship last term.

According to West London Sport, though, the club are set to hold talks with both Osayi-Samuel and Manning next week, to see if they have any attentions of penning new deals in West London.

With both players out of contract next summer, the club may look to cash in this summer for the highest possible price, rather than lose them for potentially nothing further down the line.

The Verdict

This is a smart move by QPR, as the two players’ futures need to be resolves as quickly as possible.

With Ebere Eze set to leave in a big-money move to Crystal Palace, they may as well look to see what the situations are with Osayi-Samuel and Manning before potentially moving them out too.

If they want to move away, then QPR should do all they can to receive good fees for the pair, as they could be disruptive in the dressing room if their wishes aren’t granted.