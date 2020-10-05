QPR set to finalise agreement for 22-year-old, three-year deal agreed

QPR have reportedly beaten Huddersfield Town to the signing of former Arsenal youth prospect Chris Willock from Benfica.

Though the domestic transfer window for EFL clubs doesn’t close until the 16th of October, the international window will slam shut at 11pm today.

It was reported last week that QPR were in pole position to sign Willock after the Terriers failed to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old.

That report claimed that the R’s have agreed a deal worth an initial £750,000, plus add-ons, and The Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba has revealed today that the deal has now been completed.

It is understood that the Arsenal youth product is joining the west London club on a three-year deal.

Willock began his career with the Gunners but moved to Benfica in July 2017 and impressed with the club’s B team before moving back to English football on loan last term.

The 22-year-old originally joined West Bromwich Albion but struggled for opportunities and spent the second half of the season with the Terriers – scoring twice in 14 appearances.

The Terriers were keen to bring him back to the John Smith’s Stadium but it appears he will now be plying his trade at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

This looks a really good signing for the R’s and a shrewd bit of business to hijack the deal from their Championship rivals.

We saw that two young attacking players, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel, excelled under Mark Warburton last season and had the most impressive seasons of their careers.

The R’s will be hoping that Willock can follow suit and he certainly seems to have the talent to do so.