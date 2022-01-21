QPR set to defeat Birmingham and Millwall in transfer battle for 22-year-old Premier League defender

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson is heading to London for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign to sign for Queens Park Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City before being recalled by Bruno Lage to bolster his squad, with defender Romain Saiss at the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Lage gave Toti Gomes a chance though ahead of Sanderson last week against Southampton, which has allowed the latter to go back on loan to the Championship.

Instead of a return to St. Andrew’s though, Sanderson is going into a potential promotion battle with the Hoops, with Mark Warburton also fending off the likes of Millwall, Bristol City and Blackpool for the defender’s services.

Sanderson, who spent last season at League One sleeping giants Sunderland, made 15 appearances in the Championship under Lee Bowyer this season and contributed to six league clean sheets for the club.

The Verdict

On the face of it this looks like an astute addition for QPR for the second half of the campaign.

They have solid defenders already in Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Jordy de Wijs but Sanderson offers athleticism and also he is comfortable in playing out from the back.

That is an important trait to have in Warburton’s system and he’s used to playing in a back three with Birmingham as well, so he can slot straight in seamlessly to the team.

Wolves may have looked at the clubs on offer to Sanderson as well and decided he would fit in better in a promotion-chasing side rather than heading back to a mid-table or even relegation battle with Birmingham – this though will be disappointing news for Bowyer and the Blues fans.