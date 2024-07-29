Queens Park Rangers are set to send former Fulham full-back Ziyad Larkeche on a season-long loan to Scottish Premiership side Dundee FC.

The Frenchman is going to cross the northern border and head up to Dundee in a move that will see him join the SPFL side for the upcoming campaign, according to a report from the Scottish Sun.

Larkeche played a very small role for QPR last season, in what was his first at Loftus Road - he played 20 times in the Championship but only managed three starts.

This reported temporary switch won't be the first loan move of the young defender's career, if it comes to fruition.

He spent time at Oakwell playing for Barnsley in the 2022/23 season, having been sent there by his former club Fulham. He had a similarly limited impact on the Tykes, who ended up reaching the play-offs in that term.

The Paris-born defender did not start a league game for QPR last season following a New Year's Day clash with Cardiff City in west London, where he was placed on the left-hand side of a front three, but now he could be set to get the minutes he needs at Dens Park.

He will have some big shoes to fill north of the border though. Last season, Tony Docherty's side had Liverpool youngster Owen Beck on loan. The 21-year-old seriously impressed during his time in Scotland, and Larkeche will need to live up to that billing.

Ziyad Larkeche adds to QPR's already significant summer losses

Marti Cifuentes is seemingly sanctioning quite large changes to this R's side, which is understandable given the positions that the club have finished the last few seasons in.

They released a good number of players before the transfer window opened, including Asmir Begovic, Andre Dozzell and Jordan Archer, and more have gone since then.

Two key attacking players in Sinclair Armstrong and Chris Willock have left too. The latter departed as a free agent to join Cardiff City and the former was bought by Bristol City.

They may be at risk of losing another one of their stars from last season: Jake Clarke-Salter. The young central defender was a force to be reckoned with down the home stretch of the 2023/24 campaign, and has caught the attention of Premier League outfits.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with the 26-year-old, but Football Insider have reported that they will need to pay £10 million for Clarke-Salter. Darren Witcoop has further stated that QPR will sell him for the right price as they want to add attacking options this summer.

Another one of their playing staff is a rumoured target of a Scottish top flight side. Rangers are said to be weighing up a move for Lyndon Dykes. The Scottish international scored six league goals last season, but missed representing the nation at Euro 2024 due to injury.

The evidence from last season shows that, even with a squad that was similar in most regards to the one that many picked to go down at the start of the season, Cifuentes can get this group of players to perform to a high level.

Championship table between January 1, 2024 and May 4, 2024 Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Leeds United 21 21 45 2 Ipswich Town 21 20 42 3 Southampton 21 15 39 4 Norwich City 21 9 36 5 Leicester City 21 15 35 6 QPR 21 4 35

The QPR team is going to become a bit thin if those reported moves for Clarke-Salter or Dykes come to be, which may give some fans a reason to be concerned.

But, as was reported by Witcoop, they aren't planning to rest on their laurels if they offload some of their key assets. They will look to make moves to improve the squad in these cases, which should squash any potential doubts about the boss' summer plans.