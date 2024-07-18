Queens Park Rangers are set to complete a swoop for FC Lugano's Slovenian international forward Zan Celar.

That is according to a fresh report from Football Insider on Wednesday afternoon, with the publication stating that the 25-year-old and the West London outfit have agreed a deal to complete his switch from the Swiss Super League side.

Marti Cifuentes is looking to build on a strong end to the previous campaign which saw the R's eventually become successful in their escape from relegation to League One, as the Spaniard looks to make his side a competitive force in the Championship once again despite well-documented financial constraints.

A rebuilding job will be needed to do so, as attacking output was one area which Rangers fell well below-par in overall last term, scoring just 47 times across their 46 league games.

Zan Celar set to complete QPR switch imminently

However, the addition of Celar, fresh off a stint with his country at UEFA Euro 2024, could go a long way to solving those goalscoring problems.

As per the aforementioned report from Football Insider, it is believed that the Lugano man has agreed terms with the Hoops ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report goes on to state that Celar is expected to complete his signing imminently as a medical has already been booked before the move is officially ratified, as he looks set to join Paul Nardi, Hevertton and Liam Morrison as the fourth acquisition so far in Cifuentes' first full pre-season in charge at Loftus Road.

Zan Celar's 2023-24 FC Lugano Season Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Swiss Super League 36 14 3 Swiss Cup 6 6 1 UEFA Conference League 5 1 - UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2 - - Total 49 21 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

It has also been mentioned that this acquisition represents a major coup for QPR, who have fended off both domestic and European competition to strike a deal with the forward, who netted 21 times for Lugano last season in all competitions.

Hull City were also interested in Zan Celar this summer

QPR's divisional rivals Hull City were also keen on the Slovenian; the Tigers were first linked with a move for Celar just days after he made a nine-minute cameo against England in a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

Reports from Switzerland claimed that the Tigers hierarchy had submitted an inquiry into the striker's potential cost, which, in an article from 4-4-2.ch, is believed to have been in the region of €2 million - €2.25 million.

At the time, Hull were said to be facing strong competition from Fortuna Düsseldorf for the striker's services, although the 2.Bundesliga side were said to be finding it difficult to put a financial package together to prize away last season's 14-goal man.

Hull, like QPR, are in the market for new strikers, and at a time when the East Yorkshire side missed out on the acquisition of Kieffer Moore, CEO Tan Kesler also outlined their stance on a deal for the former Roma man, claiming that he wasn't the striker the club were looking to acquire last week.

Zan Celar represents great business for QPR and Marti Cifuentes

The man who made three appearances for his country in Germany would represent great business as far as those connected to Rangers are concerned, even if it's for a deal in the aforementioned price range, as Sinclair Armstrong is set to join Bristol City for a fee which could match up to the £2.5m figure previously reported, as that looks set to be re-invested in a more potent scorer.

Celar showcases a great physical presence at 6ft 1in, but his variation of finishes is what looks to be the most eye-catching aspect to his game, netting three headers, nine from his stronger right foot and two from his weaker left as he came second in the Swiss Super League scoring charts with 14, as well as six goals in as many games as Lugano reached the Swiss Cup Final before losing to FC Servette on penalties.

Although Hull weren't showing the strongest interest in Celar at the minute, there's no reason to believe that Acun Ilicali wouldn't have submitted an offer later down the line in the window, giving Cifuentes and the Rangers board an even greater sense of satisfaction that a deal has been agreed three weeks ahead of the EFL season kick-off.