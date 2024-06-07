QPR are set to win the race to sign young right-back Rocco Friel from Hearts of Midlothian.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record Sport Transfer Blog (07/06, 10:07), who say that the 17-year-old has agreed a deal with the Championship club.

Friel came through the youth ranks at Hearts, and is yet to make his debut for the Scottish Premiership side's first-team.

He has however, been a feature in senior football for their B-side lower down the leagues, while also being capped by Scotland at youth level.

Now it seems as though that progress has been enough to earn the right-back a move elsewhere from this summer, with QPR set to be his next destination.

QPR set to win race for Rocce Friel

Last month, it was reported that QPR were in talks over a deal to sign Friel, despite Hearts being keen to keep him at Tynecastle.

However, it does seem as though the Championship club have been successful in their attempts to win the race for the right-back.

As per this latest update, QPR are now set to sign Friel when his contract with Hearts expires this summer.

It is thought that the 17-year-old will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the London club, which will secure his future at Loftus Road until the end of the 2027//28 season.

Along with QPR, it is reported that Leicester City - who won the Championship title this season - and Derby County - who will compete in the Championship alongside QPR next season after winning promotion from League One - were also interested in signing Friel.

Due to the player's age, Hearts will be entitled to some compensation once he makes the move to Loftus Road, despite the fact he is out of contract this summer.

For their part, QPR finished this season 18th in the Championship table, after a remarkable turnaround following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as manager saw them pull clear of the relegation zone.

An encouraging signing for QPR

This does look as though it is a promising sign for QPR heading into the rest of the summer transfer window and beyond.

Admittedly, Friel's lack of experience means it would likely be a big ask for him to go straight into Cifuentes' side for next season.

However, the progress he has already made does seem to suggest the right-back is a promising prospect, who could become an asset in the future.

Related West Ham and Newcastle United eyeing up swoop for QPR player The Magpies and Hammers are both eyeing up a move for soon-to-be free agent Asmir Begovic

As a result, it could be a good move for QPR to secure his services now, when he is a more affordable target than he might be further down the line when he has become a more established figure.

Meanwhile, the fact there appears to have been this considerable interest from elsewhere, means it also bodes well for the club's long-term plans, that they have made the most appealing pitch to convince him to move to Loftus Road.

With that in mind, while the rewards of this move may not be seen immediately, it could still prove to be a very positive one for QPR.