QPR set to be without trio for their upcoming clash with Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed that Chris Willock, Kenneth Paal and Luke Amos are set to miss this weekend’s clash with Sunderland due to injuries sustained in their recent meeting with Middlesbrough.

The R’s would have been hoping to back up the victory that they secured in their showdown with Boro by progressing into the second round of the League Cup yesterday.

However, QPR suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Willock, Paal and Amos were not included in the club’s squad for this particular fixture.

Tyler Roberts gave QPR the lead last night in the 80th minute as he fired a superb effort past goalkeeper Joe Wollacott.

Charlton then levelled proceedings via an impressive strike from Aaron Henry.

Whilst the Addicks scored all of their spot-kicks in the shoot-out, Stefan Johansen missed a penalty for QPR.

Having been eliminated from this competition, QPR’s focus will now switch to Saturday’s game with Sunderland.

Ahead of this clash, Beale has revealed that Willock, Paal and Amos will not be available for selection.

Speaking to West London Sport’s YouTube channel about this trio, Beale said: “All three of the lads that are not available are more fatigued-related and muscle-related so I don’t want to pin a time on that.

“I’m still waiting for the results to come back in terms of the scans to see where they are at but they won’t be available for the weekend.”

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

The Verdict

QPR will be hoping that Willock, Paal and Amos will be able to make swift recoveries from their respective injury issues.

Willock produced a moment of magic in the R’s win over Middlesbrough as he scored a sublime goal at Loftus Road.

Paal meanwhile has featured in both of the club’s league fixtures this season after joining the club on a permanent deal earlier this year.

As for Amos, the midfielder demonstrated some signs of promise during the closing stages of the previous campaign as he managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in his final 11 league appearances.