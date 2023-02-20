QPR set to appoint new manager in next 48 hours as terms agreed with 49-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are on the verge of appointing Gareth Ainsworth as their next manager, and expect a deal to be done within the next two days.

That is according to West London Sport, who have reported that the R’s hierarchy made their approach to the Chairboys for Ainsworth on Monday and terms are thought to have been wrapped up pretty quickly.

John Percy of The Telegraph claimed earlier on Monday afternoon that compensation had already been agreed with the League One play-off chasers for Ainsworth, and it was just down to the 49-year-old to decide whether or not he wanted to make the move.

He is now set to end his managerial stint with the Chairboys which has lasted over 10 years, with his appointment at Adams Park coming in September 2012.

Ainsworth has managed 550 matches for Wycombe and earned two promotions with the Buckinghamshire club, but is poised to return to Loftus Road where he played 152 times between 2003 and 2010, as well as taking on two separate stints as caretaker manager in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

The Verdict

It will be the end of an era at Adams Park as the second longest-serving manager in the EFL moves on – but it was only ever going to be to a club that he holds strongly in his heart.

Ainsworth has proved to be more than just a master of the dark arts and long-ball football like what is alleged about him, and whilst he may like to be direct in his tactics a lot of the time, there’s no reason to say why that won’t work with QPR.

The pressing issue is that is things continue to go wrong on the pitch, then the fans will end up turning on an individual that they have held in high regard from his previous spell with the club.

This is an appointment that has appeared to divide opinion amongst the supporters, and Ainsworth for sure has quite a bit to prove at Championship level.