QPR set to announce transfer update regarding 21-y/o

Queens Park Rangers’ Deshane Dalling is expected to extend his loan deal with Cork City until the end of the League of Ireland season.

The 21-year-old made his first-team debut under Mark Warburton earlier in the season, and in February he was sent out on-loan to Irish side Cork City.

Having impressed in the development side over the past two seasons, the ex-Huddersfield Town youngster has been enjoying his maiden experiences of first-team football.

After featuring three times for his new side before the temporary break in football, Dalling is now expected to to remain with Cork until the end of the season – the League of Ireland campaign is scheduled for a July 31 restart.

Can you get 100% on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Has Lee Wallace been capped at senior international level? Yes No

Dalling is one of several youngsters who QPR fans are excited about. Aside from the familiar names of Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair, in their development squad, there’s the next batch of QPR prospects waiting to break through.

The likes of Faysal Bettache and Olamide Shodipo who were involved in Warburton’s match-day squad to face Barnsley – Shodipo coming off the bench and impressing – as well as Aramide Oteh and Conor Masterson, who’s become a regular first-team player in the second-half of the season.

The verdict

This is a new age at QPR. Warburton is not only hoping to bring about the next generation of QPR players, but to bring them through their own youth system.

Dalling looks a fine prospect and should he get some more valuable experience with Cork this summer, then it’ll put him in good stead to be a more prominent member of Warburton’s first-team next season.