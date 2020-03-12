QPR set to announce signing after successful trial

Queens Park Rangers are on the verge of signing forward Marco Ramkilde after his recent release from Danish Superliga side Aalborg Boldspilkub.

According to West London Sport, the 21-year-old, whose recently been on trial at the club, will join QPR’s development side after the former Denmark U19 international was offered a contract.

Ramkilde is a free agent so he’s able to join outside of the transfer window – with a deal thought to be on the verge of completion in the near future.

He’s already featured for QPR U23s side in their recent 3-2 victory over Watford back in February.

The Verdict

Having recently seen Nahki Wells leave the club in January and join Bristol City on loan, Rangers have just one recognised senior striker in the squad in the shape of Jordan Hugill, so despite initially going into QPR’s U23s squad, there could be an early opportunity open up for the Dane.

From afar, it looks like an unknown free transfer from not one of Europe’s top leagues, but given QPR’s recent history of giving youngsters chances and bringing youth into the first-team ranks like Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ramkilde might come into the senior picture sooner than some might think.