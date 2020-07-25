QPR set sights on PL man as first summer signing

Queens Park Rangers would like to bring back Tottenham Hotspur’s Luke Amos for another loan deal next season.

The Spurs man, 23, has this week returned to his parent club. He made 32 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this season, scoring twice, and now the QPR boss would like to bring him back to West London with a view to a permanent deal, reports West London Sport.

After impressing in pre-season, Amos would miss the bulk of the season’s opener through injury. It was a slow recovery he managed to embed his role in this QPR side, and went on to become a crucial member towards the end.

Now with QPR looking to bolster their side ahead of what could be a struggle in the Championship next season, as Bright Osayi-Samuel looks to be on his way out and Ebere Eze too, Warburton needs to recruit fast.

But for now, the QPR boss would like to bring Amos back on an initial loan deal, this time with the option to make his stay permanent should QPR choose to do so.

The verdict

QPR fans grew to love Amos. He’s a workhorse in the middle of the pitch and developed a good understanding alongside Dom Ball. He’s still young and has worked hard to overcome a nasty injury, and many supporters would indeed like to see him return.

Coming from Spurs though, it could cost QPR. The club were once interested in signing Eze, and perhaps a deal could materialise involving the two?