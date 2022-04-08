QPR set for double team news boost ahead of Preston North End clash

QPR have received a fitness boost ahead of the side’s upcoming clash with Preston North End.

Moses Odubajo and Stefan Johansen are both hoping to return to action on Saturday following time on the sidelines.

Odubajo missed the defeat to Sheffield United midweek for personal reasons, while Johansen had a minor injury from the defeat to Fulham that kept him out of the team.

The Norwegian has since returned to training and so could be in line to come back into Mark Warburton’s starting lineup.

However, it is not all good news for QPR on the injury front going into this weekend.

Rangers are set to be without a number of key players, with Warburton warning that he is still unsure who will be available against Ryan Lowe’s side.

“There’s no doubt we’re a bit Emergency Ward 10 this morning,” said Warburton, via West London Sport.

“We’ve got a few walking wounded, so I’m not sure right now how we’re going to look. Tuesday was a tough one physically.

“It’s not a smokescreen. We’ve certainly got some issues this morning to deal with.

“In terms of the team, I don’t know at the moment because we’re waiting on four or five. Stefan I think will be fine, but we have some other injuries.

“At this stage of the season you have various injuries and that’s part and parcel of the Championship and of football.”

There was also another blow as Seny Dieng looks unlikely to return to the team before the end of the season.

A thigh injury looks to have ended his campaign early, which will come as a blow to the Hoops.

QPR’s run of form has seen the side only win one of their last seven league games.

That has seen Warburton’s side drop to 9th place in the Championship, five points adrift of a competitive play-off battle.

The side will be looking to turn their form around when they face Preston on Saturday.

The Verdict

It is seemingly going from bad to worse for QPR at the worst possible moment.

Warburton’s position could become untenable if the team suffers yet another defeat this weekend.

That is quite the turnaround considering QPR looked set to challenge for an automatic promotion place as recently as February.

The returns of Odubajo and Johansen should soften the blow of other injury concerns, but Warburton will need his best players available to turn the tide on this poor run of form.