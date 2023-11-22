Highlights Defenders Jake Clarke-Salter and Reggie Cannon are set to be involved in Queens Park Rangers' Championship clash with Norwich City.

Clarke-Salter has been struggling with a groin injury but has trained well over the international break.

Reggie Cannon, meanwhile, missed the club's last match with a minor knee injury, which he looks set to overcome providing there are no late set-backs this week.

Queens Park Rangers have been handed a double boost ahead of their Championship clash with Norwich City this weekend, with defenders Jake Clarke-Salter and Reggie Cannon both set to be involved.

The two players have both been injured of late, but are now set to be available for selection by Marti Cifuentes.

What has Marti Cifuentes said about Jake Clarke-Salter and Reggie Cannon?

That was according to the man himself, who told West London Sport ahead of the weekend: "Both of them had a good training session today (Wednesday),”

“Jake has been involved for the last two weeks’ training so he is feeling and looking very good.

“Reggie has some minor issues with his knee so he missed the last game but he had a good practice and we will evaluate him over the next few days.

“But so far they look good.”

What injury did Jake Clarke-Salter have?

Jake Clarke-Salter has managed just six Championship appearances so far this season due to constantly picking up injuries.

His most recent one, which was a groin issue sustained in the 2-0 away defeat at West Brom in October, saw him miss the club's last three matches.

It also means that Clarke-Salter is yet to play under new QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, but that could all change this weekend by the sounds of it.

What injury did Reggie Cannon have?

Whilst Clarke-Salter has been in and out of the side this season with injury, Reggie Cannon simply missed the club's last match with Bristol City prior to the international break.

This was due to the right-back sustaining a minor knee issue.

Will Clarke-Salter or Reggie Cannon start versus Norwich City?

With both players now looking set to be included in the squad to take on Norwich City this weekend, it begs the question, will either of them start the Championship clash?

It could be that neither do. However, if one of them was to start, you would expect it to be Jake Clarke-Salter.

Although he has been out for longer, in the comments above, Marti Cifuentes confirmed that he has had multiple weeks worth of training under his belt heading into the weekend.

It could be considered a risk to start him, but of the duo, he seems most likely.

Cannon, meanwhile, sounds as though he will be on the bench, with Cifuentes revealing they are still going to evaluate him over the next few days.

it would therefore be somewhat surprising to see him start. Although, everything is, of course, possible.