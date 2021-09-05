QPR set asking price for ace amidst Sheffield United transfer interest

Queens Park Rangers are said to have placed a £12 million asking price on the head of Seny Dieng following Sheffield United’s interest in the player, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The highly rated shot stopper was previously said to have been a target for the Blades, with the R’s said to have set an initial £6 million asking price for the player.

However they have now chosen to double their valuation of the 26-year-old following that interest, with the new price tag having now been placed on Dieng’s head in a bid to ward off further approaches from other clubs.

The Swiss born Senegal international has thrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since returning from his previous loan spell with Doncaster Rovers and has now firmly established himself as Mark Warburton’s number one choice between the sticks.

Dieng currently has three years left on his current contract with the West London side and so far hasn’t given any indication that he would like to move away.

The Verdict

Queens Park Rangers are well within their rights to demand a significantly higher fee for Dieng, as his reputation is continuing to rise in English football.

He is easily up there as one of the most complete keepers in the division and will potentially play in the Premier League, one way or another.

For now he seems content with staying in the Championship and that is testament to Warburton and his staff who put faith in Dieng being their number one at the club.

He has repaid that faith in bucket loads and continues to perform at the highest level, which means that QPR have a genuinely strong chance of making a push for the play-offs this season if their offensive players continue to perform well too.