QPR seriously considering move for League One manager

QPR are seriously considering a move for Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth, according to Sky Sports.

The Championship side are currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Michael Beale to Rangers.

Paul Hall has been placed in temporary charge of the first team squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Burnley.

But a permanent appointment is set to be made following the conclusion of a thorough process, with Ainsworth now coming forward as a potential candidate.

The 49-year old has been with Wanderers for a decade, having taken charge of the club in 2012.

The former midfielder also enjoyed a seven year stint with QPR during his playing career, featuring over 140 times for the club from 2003 to 2010.

Ainsworth also took the reins of the first team as an interim manager on multiple occasions during his time as a player.

However, Wycombe has been his sole experience as the main man in charge of a club.

During his 10 years with the League One side, he has led Wanderers from League Two to the Championship, gaining promotion to the second tier in 2020.

The Verdict

Ainsworth has earned a solid reputation with Wycombe for consistently punching above their weight.

His connection to QPR as a player also makes a lot of sense as a reason to bring him in as Beale’s replacement.

While his style of football with Wycombe hasn’t always been the most attractive, he has always brought results.

Perhaps with greater resources we may also see more of what Ainsworth has to offer as a coach, and if he can continue to out-perform expectations then he would make for an ideal candidate to take over at QPR.