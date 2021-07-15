QPR seeking transfer departure for 22-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are looking to find another club for Conor Masterson to ply his trade at next season after falling out of favour last season at the Hoops, per West London Sport.

The Irish defender spent five years at Liverpool between 2014 and 2019 but failed to make a senior appearance for the Reds, switching to QPR in 2019 and making 12 Championship appearances in his debut season.

But the 22-year-old was restricted to just four league outings last season in the first half of the campaign and it was decided that he should spend the rest of the season at League One strugglers Swindon Town.

However that turned into a nightmare as after just five starts, the centre-back suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out for the last three months of the Robins’ season.

Mark Warburton is now looking for Masterson to spend the whole of 2021-22 elsewhere in order to aid his development, and it could be that League One is his destination again but that means it won’t be a return to the County Ground following Swindon’s relegation to League Two.

The Verdict

The writing was on the wall for Masterson as soon as Jimmy Dunne’s arrival from Burnley was confirmed, shifting the Irish youngster down to fifth choice in the pecking order.

Masterson is clearly a talent having been on the books at Liverpool for so long and when he finally got his chance for QPR in the 2019-20 season he didn’t disappoint.

But Warburton clearly trusts his more experienced options such as Rob Dickie and Jordy de Wijs, and sitting on the bench all season won’t do Masterson any good whatsoever.

A loan deal makes sense and no doubt a team in League One will be all over doing a deal to take him for the 2021-22 campaign.