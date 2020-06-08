QPR secure agreements with Chelsea and West Ham ahead of season restart

QPR have reportedly secured agreements to play behind-closed-doors friendlies against Chelsea and West Ham United this week as they ramp up their preparations for the return of the 2019/20 campaign.

It has been nearly three months since English football was brought to a halt but the top two tiers are set to return in a few weeks time.

The Premier League is set to return on the 17th of June, while the Championship will resume on the 20th.

Clubs in both divisions have resumed full contact training and it appears they’re looking to step up their preparations further in the coming week.

According to West London Sport, QPR have agreed to play both Chelsea and West Ham in behind-closed-doors friendlies this week.

Mark Warburton’s side are 13th in the Championship and will know they’ll need to hit the ground running if they’re to make the play-offs this term.

The R’s are six points back from the top six, a gap they’ll feel they can close in the nine remaining games of the season.

The dates and times of fixtures were revealed today, with Warburton’s side set to face bottom-of-the-table Barnsley in their first game back at 3pm on the 20th of June.

The Verdict

It appears QPR are ramping up their preparations for the return of the 2019/20 campaign as they have secured agreements for two behind-closed-doors friendlies this week.

With both coming against Premier League opposition, you feel it will be a huge test defensively for Warburton’s men, which may be just what they need ahead of the Championship’s return.

The R’s are among the highest scorers in the division this term but only Hull City have conceded more Championship goals than them.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how they fare.