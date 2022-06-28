QPR seal fresh agreement with 20-year-old

Murphy Mahoney has signed a new contract at Queens Park Rangers, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

Mahoney is set to stay at Loftus Road until 2024 after putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

A product of the club’s youth academy, the 20-year-old was given the opportunity to impress at senior level earlier this year.

As a result of an injury crisis in the goalkeeping position, Murphy featured for the R’s in their clash with Preston North End.

The R’s went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lilywhites as they experienced an underwhelming end to the 2021/22 campaign.

Forced to settle for an 11th place finish in the Championship standings, the R’s will be keen to push on at this level under the guidance of their new manager Michael Beale.

As well as agreeing fresh terms with Mahoney, Albert Adomah and Charlie Owens, QPR have managed to bolster their squad this summer by signing Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal.

Making reference to his new deal, Mahoney has admitted that he is very happy to sign this contract and is now looking to play as many senior games as possible in the future.

Speaking to QPR’s website, Mahoney said: “I am very happy, really happy.

“Last season was a big one for me.

“I never wanted any of the goalkeepers to get injured but I just had to make sure I was ready in case I got my chance.

“It was massive for my development.”

Mahoney later added: “I just want to keep progressing.

“I want to play as many senior games as possible, if not here then maybe go on loan to develop and see where that takes me.”

The Verdict

Having committed his future to QPR, it will be interesting to see whether Mahoney is able to make any inroads at the club in the coming months.

Whereas the R’s are no longer able to turn to David Marshall or Keiren Westwood for inspiration, Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer will both be vying for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Having admitted that he is open to the possibility of leaving QPR on a temporary basis, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Murphy is loaned out in the current transfer window.

By featuring regularly for a team in a lower division, the keeper is likely to make considerable strides in terms of his development.