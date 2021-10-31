QPR sanction transfer decision

Queens Park Rangers have chosen to recall striker Charlie Kelman from his loan spell at Gillingham, as per a recent report by Kent Online.

The 19-year-old USA youth international previously made the temporary move to Priestfield during the summer window just gone in search of more regular game time that he wasn’t being afforded at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However the teenager would go on to feature just eight times for the Gills across all competitions and has now seen his loan spell with the League One side cut short as he returns to West London.

Speaking recently about the decision involving the player, Gillingham boss Steve Evans had this to say:

“He has gone back to QPR and we will monitor that for a week or so and see where we are. He is our player until January and I had a long chat with Mark Warburton (the QPR manager).

“He is a really good kid and I have never had a bad word with Charlie in my life. He will go back there, play a little in their B group and we will then have a fresh look at it.”

Kelman also failed to score throughout the duration of his frustrating spell in Kent and will now be looking to get his season back on track back at QPR.

The striker previously joined the R’s back in October of last year from Southend United and has played 15 games so far under Warburton and co.

The Verdict

This will come as a bit of blow to Kelman and QPR, but at the same time the decision has been made with the player’s best interests at heart.

He wasn’t getting the game time that he required with Gillingham and as a result it was probably for the best that the club decided to recall him to West London.

Kelman is still in the early stages of his career and will only improve if time goes on, but he needs to be out playing games.

Whether he will return to Kent remains to be seen but Warburton will know that he needs to find a solution for the striker moving forwards.