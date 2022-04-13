QPR sanction transfer agreement involving 25-year-old

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that defender Niko Hamalainen has joined Botafogo on a temporary basis.

As revealed on the club’s official website, the 25-year-old is set to stay with the Brazilian side until July.

The R’s will have the option to recall the Finland international from his loan spell in June.

The Brazilian top-flight season started earlier this month and will reach a crescendo in November.

Teams in this particular country are currently able to make foreign signings up until April 16th which is when this particular window shuts.

Hamalainen was loaned out to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy last year and went on to make 14 appearances for the club before returning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Unable to force his way into contention for a place in QPR’s match-day squad since the turn of the year due to the presence of Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum who has now fully recovered from injury, the defender will now be hoping to make a difference for Botafogo.

Fogo will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Corinthians by securing all three points in their upcoming showdown with Ceara.

Meanwhile, QPR will also be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Huddersfield Town on Friday.

The R’s have slipped to 11th in the Championship standings following a run of five consecutive defeats at this level.

The Verdict

This move could potentially turn out to be beneficial for all of the parties involved.

Having failed to make any inroads on QPR’s starting eleven in recent months, Hamalainen’s development has briefly stalled and thus moving to a team who could offer him a better chance of featuring regularly in the coming months is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

If the full-back hits the ground running for Brazil, he could help Botafogo make a positive start to their league campaign.

As for QPR, they will be hoping that this temporary move for Hamalainen will allow him to improve as a player before returning to the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.