Highlights QPR may sell Kenneth Paal before transfer window ends, with interests in Liverpool's Owen Beck.

Talks ongoing for Paal's contract situation, as QPR aims to secure a left-back upgrade.

QPR fans not thrilled with Paal's recent form, expect him to leave, creating space for Beck.

QPR have been backed to sanction a sale for Kenneth Paal before the conclusion of the summer transfer window, with talks continuing over the potential signing of Liverpool prospect Owen Beck.

Paal has been linked with the Loftus Road exit door this summer heading into his final season under contract with the club, and it is not yet clear whether a new offer will potentially be tabled for the left-back.

A previous report from West London Sport had revealed the initiation of talks over a new contract with Paal, although there does not appear to be a resolution to the situation as things stand, adding to interest from Championship rivals Watford at the time.

QPR have been tipped to recruit a new left-back this summer. Gianluca Frabotta was a target before joining West Bromwich Albion from Juventus, while they are now linked to Liverpool's Owen Beck.

According to a recent update from Football Insider, QPR are in for Beck. However, they could be gazumped by Scottish giants Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers eager to keep the Wales youth international north of the border following his successful loan spell with Dundee FC last term.

Owen Beck's 23/24 league stats for Dundee FC, as per FotMob Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 4 Successful dribbles 34 Chances created 56 Successful crosses 57 Cross accuracy 33.1% Tackles won 43 Duels won 143 Interceptions 27 Recoveries 126

It is believed that QPR are in pole position to land Beck after opening talks with Liverpool, who are said to be open to either a permanent or loan exit, but Celtic's interest may add a spanner to the works.

QPR, Kenneth Paal verdict amid Owen Beck interest

With Beck firmly on the transfer radar, Football League World's resident R's fan pundit Louis Moir would be rather happy to recoup a fee for a player who has been out of sorts in recent months and could well end up leaving the club for nothing next summer.

"I'm not entirely sure what's happening with Kenneth Paal," Louis explained to Football League World.

"He's not had a great pre-season, he's had a very, very bang average if not poor start to the season, he's obviously the only left-back we've got - well you can count Morgan Fox, I suppose - we've obviously loaned out [Ziyad] Larkeche.

"Paal either has to sign a new deal or we have to sell him because we can't be losing him for free next year, he kind of doesn't look interested. I'm not too sure what he wants. Maybe he wants a move back to The Netherlands or maybe just a new challenge, but he doesn't look the same.

"He's obviously a good player, but defensively he can be poor, so we're going to have to sell him if someone comes in and buys him if he doesn't sign a new deal. That's going to pave the way for a left-back arriving, and it looks like it could be Owen Beck.

"There's obviously not long left until the window shuts and I reckon there's still a bit of business to be done. It could well happen towards the latter stages of the window. I'd be surprised if Paal is here past the end of August to be honest, as he doesn't look like he's signing a new deal, there's constant talk of him going and of a left-back coming in.

"Would we really get a left-back coming in to be backup? I can't see that, so I'd be surprised if he's a QPR player by the end of the month. Maybe it's time that he moved on because we have to get money for him. He's been a good player, he's done well, but he's just not looked his usual self in recent months.

"It would be a shame to see him go, but if he doesn't want to be at the club, then we have to move on for his and our sake."

QPR must avoid Chris Willock repeat with Kenneth Paal

There is always an element of risk when a player of financial value enters the final year of his contract, as QPR know with Chris Willock. The winger let his deal run down in West London before joining Cardiff City on a free transfer earlier this summer, in what was a real blow to QPR.

Although Willock - like Paal in some regards - had showed signs of decline, he was still an asset which QPR could well have cashed in on to avoid losing for nothing. R's supporters will hope the club have since learned a rather harsh lesson and can avoid a repeat of the same scenario, particularly given Beck will probably not be coming in to play second-fiddle.

Beck is a tremendous talent and would represent an extremely strong business on either a loan or permanent deal, naturally providing an upgrade on Paal, who QPR must now look to move on in the final two weeks of the window.