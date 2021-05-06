QPR round-up: Key figure to depart, Gallen in Austin transfer claim, Blow in pursuit of Rangers 19 y/o

A win against Luton Town on Saturday could see QPR finish the season in eighth, a fantastic achievement when you consider that Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel left in consecutive windows.

Mark Warburton will be keen to ensure the progress continues in the summer window, though money may well be tight.

Ahead of the final fixtures of the Championship season, we’ve rounded up all the latest QPR news…

Geoff Cameron to leave in the summer

QPR announced yesterday that club captain Geoff Cameron will leave at the end of the season to return to his native America.

The 35-year-old joined the R’s in 2019 and has made 90 appearances for the west London club since, as well as taking the armband ahead of the current campaign.

Cameron said it had been an “absolute privilege” to represent and captain the club.

Kevin Gallen urges club to secure Charlie Austin deal

Former R’s forward Kevin Gallen has urged the club to sign striker Charlie Austin this summer if they hold any hopes of challenging for promotion next term.

Austin joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January but is out of contract with the Baggies at the end of the season.

Speaking to West London Sport, Gallen called for the west London club to snap him up.

He said: “I think it’s important if they want to have ambitions to get promoted, because there’s no doubt Charlie Austin in the Championship and at QPR is a quality striker. He will get you goals, which he has proven since he came in January.

“It’s quite a big moment for QPR. Are they going to back the manager and really go for it?”

R’s target set for talks with parent club Rangers

Another player that could be on QPR’s radar ahead of the summer is Josh McPake, with previous reports linking the Championship club with a move for the Rangers loanee.

The 19-year-old has impressed while on loan with Harrogate Town in League Two and is now set for talks with his parent club over his future.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times, McPake indicated he wants to fight for a place in Steven Gerrard’s senior squad and suggested that talks would be held over his future.

That looks like a blow to the R’s hopes of landing him this summer.