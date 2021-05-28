QPR round-up: Charlie Austin update, defender wanted by EFL trio, Dieng stance revealed

QPR will be looking to keep hold of their key players heading into the summer, as they look to prepare ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Rs put together a strong run of form in the second-half of the 2020/21 season, as they ended up finishing () in the Championship table.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see some of Mark Warburton’s squad attracting interest in the near future, but the club’s supporters will be keen to see their side reject any bids that come their way.

But QPR could potentially be in the market for potential incomings as well, as they look to make a serious push for a top-six finish in the Championship in the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

We take a look at the latest news surrounding QPR, as they head into the summer transfer window.

Interest in QPR full-back

QPR defender Todd Kane has reportedly been told he can leave the club in the summer transfer window, as they plan ahead for the upcoming league campaign.

According to London Football News, Kane has emerged as a transfer target for Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Osman Kakay has been trusted to occupy in the starting spot in the QPR team towards the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though the Rs are preparing for life without Kane.

Austin released by West Brom

West Brom have recently announced that Charlie Austin will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, which will be pleasing to hear for plenty of QPR supporters.

The forward spent some of the 2020/21 season on loan with the Rs, and went on to score seven goals in 21 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side, as he formed an impressive strike partnership with Lyndon Dykes.

A number of QPR fans have already taken to social media to react to the news of Austin’s release from the Baggies, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Championship side are to pursue a permanent move for the forward.

Experienced goalkeeper linked with move to QPR

QPR are reportedly interested in a deal to sign goalkeeper Andy Lonergan according to The Sun on Sunday (23rd May, page 59).

The shot-stopper has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the EFL, having previously been on the books with the likes of Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers earlier in his career.

Lonergan has most recently been with Liverpool as their backup option between the posts, but is set to depart in the summer, when his contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side reaches a conclusion.

QPR’s transfer stance on Dieng revealed

QPR are yet to field any enquiries for the services of goalkeeper Seny Dieng, with the Rs expecting him to stick around at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the upcoming league campaign according to West London Sport.

Dieng has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for QPR in the 2020/21 season, as he kept 11 clean sheets for them as they finished ninth in this year’s campaign.

The likes of Arsenal and West Ham United were previously linked with a move for Dieng, although it appears their interest hasn’t resulted in a formal bid as of yet.