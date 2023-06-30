Queens Park Rangers are in for an interesting summer when it comes to how they deal with some of their perceived key players, with a number of them potentially on the move.

Rob Dickie, who admittedly didn't have his finest of seasons in 2022-23, has already been sold to Bristol City and Stefan Johansen's contract has been terminated, but on the other end of the spectrum they've been able to tie down Lyndon Dykes to a new contract until 2026.

However, the futures of Chris Willock and Seny Dieng, both of whom have done good things in spells for the R's, are more in doubt with just one year remaining on their contracts at Loftus Road.

In terms of Dieng, QPR could be poised to lose their first-choice goalkeeper for the last three years, although 2022-23 wasn't a good season with 71 goals conceded in 46 league appearances.

Middlesbrough and Hull City are believed to have made bids for the Senegal international though, according to Football Insider, and if he departs then Gareth Ainsworth will need a replacement.

And it appears that the club have another international stopper in their sights as per TEAMtalk, QPR have been in talks for Asmir Begovic.

What is Asmir Begovic's current situation?

Having departed Everton this summer following the end of his contract, Begovic is a free agent and free to move elsewhere.

The 36-year-old is not just in talks with the R's though as Premier League newcomers Luton Town are also in negotiations for the veteran stopper to potentially add some much-needed top flight experience to their squad.

Begovic, who has amassed 63 caps for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, played just three times for Everton last season, with the last campaign he had notable game-time in coming for Bournemouth in 2020-21, when he played 15 times in all competitions.

Would Asmir Begovic be a good signing for QPR?

At the age of 36 and having not played regular football for two years, it's difficult to say as to whether Begovic could come into QPR's starting 11 and be the same player that he was.

He brings a ton of experience to a team and he has been very good at Championship and Premier League level before, but the athleticism that he would've had a number of years ago may not be there anymore.

It's a tough one to weigh up as there may be some younger Premier League goalkeepers available for loan that could offer more than Begovic, but providing he doesn't want too much of a big wage then he could be a smart addition for the R's.